SKF India to offer financial support to employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Automotive and industrial component maker SKF India on Monday announced COVID-19 support for employees and their immediate family members in the unfortunate event of an employee succumbing to the coronavirus infection. As part of these measures, the company will provide life insurance cover for the next three years and education support for two children up to 12th grade, SKF India said in a statement. Besides, SKF will also provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the blue-collar employee, it added. Earlier, the company had set up COVID Care Centers across different locations in partnership with DayToDay Healthcare to provide virtual healthcare systems to infected employees. “Employees are a big part…we constantly go above and beyond to ensure they receive the support in these difficult times.

“Our task force monitors the situation regularly and provides all the necessary support to them across the country, including arranging for medical supplies and oxygen cylinders, hospital facilities and home-care isolation facilities among others,” said Gautam Kumar, CHRO, SKF India Ltd. Additionally, the company is covering the cost of vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members as per the government guidelines, he said. “We've started preparations for the (possible) third wave as well,” he added.

The company said it has provided medical equipment, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies to local hospitals and frontline workers at different locations across the country under its Community Care principle.

