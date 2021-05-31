Left Menu

Burkina Faso receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Burkina Faso, one of several countries in Africa that has yet to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, received its first shipment under the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 31-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:43 IST
Burkina Faso, one of several countries in Africa that has yet to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, received its first shipment under the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX on Sunday, the health ministry said. The 115,200 AstraZeneca doses were flown into the airport of the capital Ouagadougou and were welcomed by a local delegation led by health minister Charlemagne Ouedraogo.

"In a few weeks other vaccines will probably arrive to supplement what we have," Ouedraogo said. The vaccination campaign, which will first target health workers, aims to eventually inoculate over 15 million of the West African nation's 21.5 million citizens, the ministry said.

Some 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but only around 1% of them in Africa, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) found. Earlier in May, Burkina Faso was one of a few African countries, including Tanzania and Chad, highlighted by the International Rescue Committee as not having administered a single dose while richer countries had ordered an excess supply.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

