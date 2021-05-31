Left Menu

Bangkok to ease some COVID-19 curbs despite rise in cases

Bangkok will ease bans on venues such as massage shops, clinics, and parks applied to stop the spread of COVID-19, but schools, cinemas, gyms, and zoos will remain closed, the Thai capital said in a statement on Monday. Thailand has been battling April its deadliest coronavirus outbreak so far.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing to 1,031 the number of fatalities since the outbreak started. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it was relaxing restrictions in venues where there had been no clusters of infections "to ease the suffering of the business sector and allow people to go on with their jobs under strict measures."

