Hong Kong offers two days of paid leave for civil servants to boost vaccine rate

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:11 IST
Hong Kong will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day off for each dose, the government said on Monday, as authorities struggle to boost a sluggish inoculation rate among the city's 7.5 million population.
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, speaking at a press conference, also called on private companies to offer similar incentives to ramp up the lackluster take-up ratio of vaccines in the global financial hub.
