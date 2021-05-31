Jharkhand reports 703 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,36,943 on Monday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,977, a health bulletin said.

Hazaribag reported the highest number of new cases at 105, followed by East Singhbhum (96) and Ranchi (72), it said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 13 followed by two in East Singhbhum.

The state now has 9,906 active cases, while 3,22,060 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,724 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.58 per cent.

Jharkhand has so far tested over 84.34 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,553 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier ordered a death audit in five districts reporting a high number of fatalities.

The death rate in the state has spiked from 0.9 per cent to 1.46 per cent since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic.

In view of the spurt in fresh cases, the Jharkhand government has extended the state-wide lockdown till June 3 and put several restrictions in place.

