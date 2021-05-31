Left Menu

Singapore PM says can relax social curbs if local virus situation improves

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:59 IST
Singapore PM says can relax social curbs if local virus situation improves
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore should be able to relax recently imposed restrictions on social gatherings if the local COVID-19 situation continues to improve, its prime minister said on Monday.

"The number of daily cases has come down. Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control," Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech, outlining plans to re-open the economy and keep COVID-19 under control.

Lee also said he expected two-thirds of residents to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by early July, that contact tracing and testing would be increased and expedited and that he had received confirmation of faster deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines over the next two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021