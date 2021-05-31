Singapore PM says can relax social curbs if local virus situation improves

Singapore should be able to relax recently imposed restrictions on social gatherings if the local COVID-19 situation continues to improve, its prime minister said on Monday.

"The number of daily cases has come down. Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control," Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech, outlining plans to re-open the economy and keep COVID-19 under control.

Lee also said he expected two-thirds of residents to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by early July, that contact tracing and testing would be increased and expedited and that he had received confirmation of faster deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines over the next two months.

