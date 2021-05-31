Left Menu

Singapore to allow special access for more COVID-19 vaccine brands

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:33 IST
Singapore to allow special access for more COVID-19 vaccine brands
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's health minister said on Monday the city-state will allow access to other COVID-19 vaccines, besides the ones already approved, under a special access route (SAR) in order to enhance overall coverage.

The SAR can be used for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are on the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency use listing, Ong Ye Kung said. Singapore has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021