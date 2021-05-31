Singapore to allow special access for more COVID-19 vaccine brands
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's health minister said on Monday the city-state will allow access to other COVID-19 vaccines, besides the ones already approved, under a special access route (SAR) in order to enhance overall coverage.
The SAR can be used for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are on the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergency use listing, Ong Ye Kung said. Singapore has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Ong Ye Kung
- Singapore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
Both Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective on B.1.617 COVID-19 strain: US Study
COVID-19: Japan's health ministry to authorise use of Moderna vaccine
Health News Roundup: Brazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot; Texas governor signs law banning abortions as early as six weeks and more
S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine