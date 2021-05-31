Global development groups including International Finance Corp (IFC) said they will explore helping African producers such as Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd boost vaccine manufacturing in Africa, which has received few COVID-19 shots produced by rich nations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday. AMERICAS

* Venezuela will receive 5 million coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program as of July and will seek to receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. * Serrana, a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, has seen a 95% drop in COVID-19 deaths after it concluded vaccination of almost all adults, TV Globo reported on Sunday, as Brazil hit 16.5 million total cases.

* Brazilians staged nationwide protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic in at least 16 cities on Saturday, carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now". ASIA-PACIFIC

* A sharp rise in cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes. * China and Taiwan traded more accusations about COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool while Taiwan's ruling party said China was the "black hand" preventing it accessing shots internationally.

* Taiwan approved an extra $15.2 billion in stimulus spending, as it curbs business activity to counter a spike in domestic infections. * Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday.

* Australia's Victoria state reported 11 new cases of community transmission on Monday and authorities warned the situation could worsen in coming days. * Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, Yomiuri reported, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Burkina Faso, one of several countries in Africa that has yet to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, received its first shipment under the COVAX scheme on Sunday.

* South Africa extended its nightly curfew and limited the number of people at gatherings as cases surge, while Kenya extended its nightly curfew by 60 days. * Iraq agreed to transfer $125 million of frozen Iranian funds for the purchase of 16 million vaccine doses, Iran's energy minister was quoted as saying by state media on Saturday.

* China will transfer its hosting of the remaining soccer World Cup qualifying matches to Dubai due to COVID-19 controls. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World equities are set to post a fourth consecutive month of gains on Monday, while the dollar remains under pressure ahead of a slew of European and U.S. data that will confirm whether the global economy is on a steady recovery path. * The global economic outlook is improving as vaccine rollouts allow businesses to resume operations and the United States pumps trillions of dollars into the economy, the OECD said on Monday, nudging its forecasts higher.

* Corporate India's business confidence sharply deteriorated due to its devastating second wave, with nearly three-fourths of the participants reporting weak demand conditions, according to a leading industry group's latest survey.

