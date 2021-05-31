Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:24 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
  • India

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:03 p.m.

Raigad district in Maharashtra has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,28,552, including 3,040 deaths, while the discharge of 1,18,655 people had left it with 6,857 patients under treatment at present, officials said.

2:21 p.m.

An 80-year-old man from Ahmedabad who had recovered from coronavirus allegedly committed suicide out of fear of contracting the mucormycosis infection, police said.

2:18 p.m.

Delhi is likely to receive the first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

1:36 p.m.

Markets reopen in Jammu and Kashmir as unlock process begins.

1:35 p.m.

Delhi High Court pulls up drug controller for not properly examining how BJP MP Gautam Gambhir procured huge quantity of COVID-19 medicine, Fabiflu.

1:21 p.m.

Odisha logs 8,313 new COVID-19 cases, 35 fresh fatalities.

12:47 p.m.

Drug that blocks multiple coronavirus variants in mice identified.

11:50 a.m.

Supreme Court questions Centre on mandatory registration on CoWIN app for Covid vaccination, says people in rural areas may face difficulties.

11:38 a.m.

Six more bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

9:50 a.m.

1,52,734 new Covid cases, 3,128 deaths in India; infection tally 2,80,47,534, toll 3,29,100: Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

