Additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to all States/UTs: Gowda
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(With Inputs from PIB)
