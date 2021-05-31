Left Menu

Additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to all States/UTs: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that additional 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)
(With Inputs from PIB)

