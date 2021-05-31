Shriram Automall announces COVID relief steps for employees, their families

Used vehicle auction platform Shriram Automall India on Monday said it will provide full basic salary to the family of an employee who succumbs to Covid-19 infection for a year besides sponsoring education of two children till the 12th standard through the company's scholarship programme. In addition, the company, as part of its support to its customers and employees amid the pandemic, will also provide medical coverage to the spouse and two children of such employees for two years, Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) said in a statement. Also, all expenses incurred by SAMIL employees for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be borne by the company, it added. As the country fights a tough battle with COVID-19, SAMIL is doing their bit having set up a Special Task Force for its employees and their families across all 100 locations where they have a presence, the company said. The task force is also taking care of services such as home sample collection, online doctor consultation and food delivery coordination, it said adding, the team is also working on tie ups for vaccinations with local centres. To support the COVID-19 frontline and the medical establishment, SAMIL also launched a Zero Fee scheme for its customers buying and selling vehicles for medical purposes or for any vehicle purchased by a front line warrior, as per the statement. Vehicles purchased by hospital employees, medical staff, doctors or other health workers will entail zero fee, it added.

