Delhi records 648 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate below 1 pc

Delhi on Monday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one percent, the first time since March 19.

This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100.

The number of active cases in the national capital is 11,040, according to a health bulletin On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent.

