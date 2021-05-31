Vietnam encourages firms, local govts to import COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-05-2021
Vietnam encourages local governments and companies to import COVID-19 vaccines themselves, the government said on Monday, through procurements that would need to be done via the health ministry or through 27 licensed importers.
Vietnam is currently dealing with its biggest outbreak so far and has yet to start mass vaccinations.
