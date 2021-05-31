Delhi records 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 1 pc

Delhi on Monday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19.

This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, daily fatalities was recorded at 72.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The positivity rate is now 0.99 per cent, it said. The rate was 0.90 per cent on March 19.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s tally of cases stands at 14,26,240 and the death toll at 24,237, the bulletin stated.

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, the number of cases and deaths have shown a declining trend over the last several days.

The fresh cases recorded on Monday is the lowest since March 18, when 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 11,040 active cases in the national capital. As many as 4,784 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals and Covid care centres, and 5,374 are in home isolation, it said.

The bulletin said 1,622 more patients recovered from COVID-19 on the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 13.89 lakh.

Nearly 9,758 people were vaccinated in Delhi in a day. So far, 53.53 lakh people have been inoculated, including over 12 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, it said.

