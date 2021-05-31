NTPC Unchahar plant hands over oxygen plant to Raibareli admn

Left Menu

31-05-2021
State-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant handed over an oxygen plant, set up by it, to the Raibareli district administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''NTPC under the Ministry of Power in its continued efforts to help in fight against COVID has set up an oxygen plant by NTPC Unchahar (plant),'' a power ministry statement said.

The necessary equipment and resources were made available by the NTPC to the executing body for smooth functioning of this plant. With the establishment of this oxygen plant, oxygen facility will be made available regularly to the needy people with immediate effect.

In another statement, the power ministry stated that NTPC is supporting local administration to strengthen health infrastructure to fight against COVID at its coal mining projects.

NTPC and its Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project, Hazaribagh, under CSR initiative has come forward for installation Centralised Manifold Oxygen Support system for 300 beds ITKI TB Sanatorium, a dedicated COVID Care hospital located in the outskirts of Ranchi.

The company said its Tallaiapalli Coal Mining project, Chattisgarh, has contributed towards providing medical equipment, services, supplies for the prevention of the COVID-19 epidemic was provided to Raigad district administration.

NTPC is adding to the capacity at its hospitals or otherwise helping the local administration for developing such facilities which are being used for treating COVID-19 infected people, the company said.

