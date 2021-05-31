World No Tobacco Day 2021: Harsh Vardhan leads pledge to keep away from tobacco

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday led the pledge to keep away from Tobacco on the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' 2021. The theme of the "World No Tobacco Day" 2021 is "Commit to Quit".

"The people who smoke cigarettes can face more complications of COVID-19 which can even lead to their deaths, They face 40 per cent to 50 per cent added risk due to this habit," he reminded. He said that "nearly 1.3 million deaths are recorded in the country because of the use of tambaku (tobacco) adding that the cost on the economy resulting from health complications from the use of tambaku amounts to 1 per cent of GDP."

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led the countrywide movement against the menace of e-cigarettes, he said. "Due to persistent efforts of Central Government and State Governments, prevalence of tobacco use has decreased by six percentage points from 34.6 per cent in 2009-10 to 28.6 per cent in 2016-17," he added.

"Toll-Free quitline services are available in 16 languages now. I appeal to people to change their behavior and quit tobacco use," Vardhan said. World Health Organisation (WHO) has awarded Dr Harsh Vardhan with 'WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award' for his accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. (ANI)

