Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; India accelerates vaccine supplies in fight against COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

Advertisement

The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. "Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

U.S. administers 294.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 294,928,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 366,316,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 293,705,050 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 29 out of 366,314,625 doses delivered.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Sharp rise in cases in Southeast Asia

Nestle, under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy

Nestle said on Monday it was working on updating its nutrition and health strategy after the Financial Times reported an internal document at the food giant described a large portion of its food and drinks as unhealthy. The newspaper said it had seen an internal presentation circulated among top executives early this year stating that more than 60% of Nestle's mainstream food and drinks portfolio could not be considered healthy under a "recognized definition of health".

WHO, at heart of world's sluggish COVID response, could face shake-up

The World Health Organization, at the heart of the world's sluggish handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, faces a potential shake-up to prevent future outbreaks as a top official warned that "the pathogens have the upper hand". Health ministers agreed on Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the capacity of both the U.N. agency and countries to contain new viruses.

Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures, and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India's on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and East Timor have all more than doubled in the past month.

Singapore to start vaccinating 12-18 year-olds as PM outlines reopening plans

Singapore is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination program to adolescents from Tuesday to help contain the latest outbreak that has infected some students and will step up testing and tracing. The city-state is among the first countries in the world to offer vaccines to teenagers before completing the inoculation of adults.

India accelerates vaccine supplies in fight against COVID-19

India's Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by nearly 40% in June, officials said on Monday, in the first step towards alleviating a shortage that has worsened the country's battle with coronavirus. The world's second most populous nation has struggled with a catastrophic outbreak of COVID-19 since last month which is only now starting to abate after killing tens of thousands of people.

EU executive urges reopening in summer to vaccinated tourists

The European Commission proposed on Monday that vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when traveling from one EU country to another, and urged a gradual easing of travel measures as COVID-19 inoculations accelerate. The EU reached a deal earlier this month on COVID-19 certificates that will show, via a QR code, whether a person is vaccinated, immune-based on recovery from infection, or has had a recent negative test. The scheme should be ready by July 1.

Australia's Victoria COVID-19 cluster swells to 51, next few days 'critical'

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's latest coronavirus hotspot, reported 11 new cases of community transmission on Monday and authorities warned the situation could worsen in the coming days. The state officials reported five new cases in the 24 hours to midnight. At a press conference on Monday, authorities announced a further six cases were recorded after the late-night cut-off which will reflect in Tuesday's data, taking the current cluster to 51.

(With inputs from agencies.)