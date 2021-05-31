Left Menu

COVID-19: 3.17 lakh home isolation kits given to MP patients

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:41 IST
COVID-19: 3.17 lakh home isolation kits given to MP patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has so far distributed 3.17 lakh medical kits to those COVID-19 patients undergoing home isolation, state minister Bhupendra Singh said on Monday.

The kits containing several medicines were given to these patients from fever clinics and through home delivery between April 18 and May 30, Singh, MP's urban administration and development minister, said.

MP, as on Sunday, has a coronavirus caseload of 7,78,825, including 8,019 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021