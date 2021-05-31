Left Menu

Bharat Biotech to ramp up production of Covaxin to 10-12 crore doses by July-end: Dr NK Arora

With ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crore 'Made in India' vaccine doses are expected to be available by August, a senior official has said and noted that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:45 IST
Bharat Biotech to ramp up production of Covaxin to 10-12 crore doses by July-end: Dr NK Arora
Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under NTAGI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj With ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crore 'Made in India' vaccine doses are expected to be available by August, a senior official has said and noted that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.

There has been shortage of vaccines after it was decided to open up vaccination to all those above 18 years. "Yesterday, SII in a letter mentioned that they will be manufacturing 10-12 crore of vaccine doses, which is almost 50 per cent ramping up (of their capacity) by June-end. Similarly, Covaxin is also going to increase its production and by July-end they will also produce between 10-12 crore doses (per month)," said Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Pune-based SII (Serum Institute of India) manufactures Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin. "By August we will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month, another 5-6 crore doses from other manufacturing units or if we get international vaccine doses. The objective is to vaccinate one crore people every day," Dr Arora said.

He said India may start in few weeks testing the feasibility of a regimen "that mixes two different doses of COVID vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to virus". The researchers in such a study would see the effects of giving a different vaccine in the second dose. At present, the country has availability of 7-7.5 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin per month.

India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline and 1,52,734 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 46 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021