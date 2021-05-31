Delhi received fresh stock of Covid vaccines on Sunday: Atishi

Delhi received fresh stock of Covaxin and Covishield for the 45 plus age group on Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said, and lamented that vaccination for the youth at government centres has been shut for more than a week owing to lack of jabs for this category. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said they received over 25,000 doses of Covaxin and over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday.

''This means, now we have four days of Covaxin and 20 days of Covishield stock in Delhi for the 45 plus age group, frontline workers and healthcare workers. ''Covaxin will only be used to administer the second dose to those who had been administered the first dose. There were many people who were inoculated with the first dose more than a month back and were waiting for the second dose,'' she said.

Atishi pointed out that it has been more than a week since the government vaccination centres are shut for the 18-44 age group.

''The youth can only get vaccinated at private hospitals. There is no commitment yet on the vaccination for them. According to the Centre, we will receive an instalment of vaccines for this category on June 10. There is a commitment of 5.5 lakh vaccines,'' she added.

Atishi said Delhi needs at least 50 lakh doses for the youth.

''As the process of unlock will commence, it will be the youth who will have to step out of their homes. We urge the Centre to give vaccines for them,'' she said.

