NCP objects to doctors being removed from Thane hospital

The Thane unit of the NCP on Monday opposed the reported removal of 46 doctors from a local hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shanu Pathan, leader of opposition in Thane Municipal Corporation, said he had asked the municipal commissioner to accommodate these doctors, who had completed their Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery, in the civic fold.

