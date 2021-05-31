Left Menu

NCP objects to doctors being removed from Thane hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:41 IST
NCP objects to doctors being removed from Thane hospital
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane unit of the NCP on Monday opposed the reported removal of 46 doctors from a local hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shanu Pathan, leader of opposition in Thane Municipal Corporation, said he had asked the municipal commissioner to accommodate these doctors, who had completed their Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery, in the civic fold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021