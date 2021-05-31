Brazil, not Argentina, to host Copa America from June 13 -CONMEBOL
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday said it would move the Copa America to Brazil, breathing new life into the tournament that starts June 13.
Last week, original host nation Argentina pulled out due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, less than two weeks before its scheduled kick off.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Copa America
- Argentina
Advertisement