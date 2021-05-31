Left Menu

Brazil, not Argentina, to host Copa America from June 13 -CONMEBOL

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:47 IST
Brazil, not Argentina, to host Copa America from June 13 -CONMEBOL
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday said it would move the Copa America to Brazil, breathing new life into the tournament that starts June 13.

Last week, original host nation Argentina pulled out due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, less than two weeks before its scheduled kick off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021