Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

Some 160 Jews from the north-eastern Indian community of Bnei Menashe reached Israel on Monday but 115 others were left behind in India after 38 of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to authorities here. By Harinder Mishra FGN24 LANKA-SHIP-FIRE-INVESTIGATION Lankan authorities begin investigation in cargo vessel fire accident; to record statements of ship officials Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have begun the investigation into the fire on board a Singapore-flagged cargo ship near the Colombo beach on May 20 in the country's worst-ever marine ecological disaster, and said statements would be recorded of one Indian and two Russian officials on duty in the vessel.

FGN21 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-REOPENING Singapore says not enough data to resume normal international travel Singapore: Singapore wants to resume regular international travel, but there is not enough data to decide whether lifting travel restrictions is possible for now, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday. By Gurdip Singh FGN11 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LEE Singapore PM Lee says COVID-19 here to stay, vows to reopen borders Singapore: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday the deadly coronavirus will not disappear completely and will keep infecting people for years to come, urging citizens to carry on with their lives in this ''new normal'' while promising to reopen the country’s borders. By Gurdip Singh IND

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)