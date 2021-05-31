Left Menu

Manipur's COVID-19 caseload crosses 50k mark

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:04 IST
Manipur's COVID-19 tally breached the 50,000 mark on Monday as the state reported 869 fresh cases, officials said.

The 869 new COVID-19 cases pushed the state's tally to 50,751 while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 807 as 14 fresh fatalities were reported during the day, they said.

The 14 coronavirus deaths were reported from Imphal West (7), Imphal East (3), Kakching (2) and one each from Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

Of the 869 fresh cases, Imphal East reported 312, followed by Imphal West (250), Churachandpur (98), BIshnupur (61), Thoubal (56), Senapati (25), Kakching (15), Kangpokpi (13), Tamenglong (12), Ukhrul (11), Chandel (8) and four each from Jiribram and Kamjong.

Manipur currently has 8,791 active COVID-19 cases while 41,153 patients have recovered from the disease including 546 people on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 81.08 per cent.

The state has so far tested 7,17,836 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 3,82,534 people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

