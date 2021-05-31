Left Menu

Nepal reports 4,178 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours; total infections touches 5,61,302: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported a total of 4,178 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 5,61,302, the health ministry said on Monday.The Ministry of Health and Population has also said that the nation reported 114 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last one day, taking the total such deaths to 7,386.

Nepal has reported a total of 4,178 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 5,61,302, the health ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Population has also said that the nation reported 114 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last one day, taking the total such deaths to 7,386. "Nepal's cases of coronavirus continues to rise with the current total standing at 5,61,302. In the last 24 hours 114 deaths were reported while the new cases in the same period was 4,178," the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, 6,491 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 447,446 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 79.7 per cent.

