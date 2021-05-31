Denmark to reconsider exclusion of J&J shot - local media
The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna vaccines than expected, they reported. Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark's government has asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision earlier this month to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme, local media reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
The media reports by broadcaster TV2 and newspaper Ekstra Bladet also said Denmark's vaccination programme would be concluded in September, two weeks after the current timeline. The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna vaccines than expected, they reported.
Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. A spokeswoman for the health ministry could not immediately comment on the reports.
Denmark has also stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether, citing similar concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Moderna
- AstraZeneca
- health ministry
- Johnson & Johnson's
ALSO READ
What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
Dogged by Mideast, Blinken aims to revive US-Denmark ties
Dogged by Mideast crisis, Blinken visits Denmark
Denmark to repatriate women, children from Syrian camps
Both Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective on B.1.617 COVID-19 strain: US Study