Left Menu

Denmark to reconsider exclusion of J&J shot - local media

The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna vaccines than expected, they reported. Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:21 IST
Denmark to reconsider exclusion of J&J shot - local media
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's government has asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision earlier this month to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme, local media reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The media reports by broadcaster TV2 and newspaper Ekstra Bladet also said Denmark's vaccination programme would be concluded in September, two weeks after the current timeline. The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna vaccines than expected, they reported.

Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. A spokeswoman for the health ministry could not immediately comment on the reports.

Denmark has also stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether, citing similar concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021