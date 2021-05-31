A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization appears further off despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission proposed that vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another, and urged a gradual easing of travel restrictions as COVID-19 inoculations accelerate. * The Commission also said a reduction in deliveries of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year.

* Denmark's government has asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision earlier this month to exclude Johnson & Johnson's shots from its vaccination programme, broadcaster TV2 reported. AMERICAS

* Venezuela will receive 5 million coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program as of July, and will seek to receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, President Nicolas Maduro said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca vaccines by nearly 40% in June, officials said, in the first step towards alleviating a shortage that has worsened the country's battle with coronavirus. * Singapore is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to adolescents from Tuesday to help contain the latest outbreak that has infected some students.

* Vietnam suspended more inbound flights, tightened curbs in its biggest city and urged private procurements of coronavirus vaccines, as it races to secure supplies and tackle an outbreak that has seen cases double in the past month. * Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced an additional 40 billion ringgit ($9.70 billion) stimulus package, ahead of the imposition of stricter lockdown measures this week.

* Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, Yomiuri reported, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine has been approved for use in the Palestinian territories, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * South Africa has extended its nightly curfew and limited the number of people at gatherings as cases surge, while Kenya has extended its nightly curfew by 60 days.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics plans to add a mRNA vaccine production line at its facility in Songdo, 30 kilometres southwest of Seoul, by the first half of 2022.

* German pharma company Curevac plans to submit an approval application to the European Medicines Agency for its vaccine as soon as possible after receiving trial data that it expects in June. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World equities are set to post a fourth consecutive month of gains on Monday, while the dollar remains under pressure ahead of a slew of European and U.S. data that will confirm whether the global economy is on a steady recovery path. * Brazilian services sector confidence jumped in May to its highest in over a year, a survey showed, as the easing of lockdown measures and increased COVID-19 vaccinations boosted optimism that businesses are emerging from the second wave of the pandemic.

* Thailand's tourism-reliant economy could take until the first quarter of 2023 to return to normal due to a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty over its vaccine rollout, the central bank governor said. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Potter and Christina Fincher)

