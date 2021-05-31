Britain reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and one death

Britain on Monday reported 3,383 new cases of COVID-19, government figures showed, with one new death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.

The total number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was up to 39,379,411, the figures showed.

