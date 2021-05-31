Left Menu

Britain reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and one death

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:37 IST
Britain reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and one death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Monday reported 3,383 new cases of COVID-19, government figures showed, with one new death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.

The total number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was up to 39,379,411, the figures showed.

Also Read: Sterling consolidates gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021