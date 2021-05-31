Italy reports 82 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 1,820 new cases

Italy reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,820 from 2,949. Italy has registered 126,128 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.22 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,482 on Monday, down from 6,591 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 27 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,033 from a previous 1,061.

Some 86,977 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 164,495, the health ministry said.

