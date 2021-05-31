Fourteen people have died of Black fungus in AP: Official

Amaravati, May 31 (PTI): Fourteen people have died of Mucormycosis in Andhra Pradesh so far, even as the total number of infected people increased to 1,179, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said here on Monday.

Of the total infected, 1,068 were now undergoing treatment while 97 got cured, he told a press conference.

Advertisement

Black Fungus largely affected men (780) as compared to women (399).

He said 1,139 of the Black Fungus-infected patients had Covid-19 history.

A majority (524) of those affected were in the 45-60 and 418 in the 18-45 age group.

The Principal Secretary said 687 of the total patients underwent steroid therapy previously, 743 had diabetes and 370 received oxygen support.

Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department said shortage of injections (Liposomal Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole) was affecting the treatment of Black Fungus patients.

The state currently has only 3,793 Amphotericin-B and 826 Posaconazole injections as against the projected requirement of 55,734 and 18,578 respectively.

In the week up to June 6, only 5,000 Amphotericin-B and 2,000 Posaconazole injections are expected to be available.

''We have placed orders for 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injections and expect to get 8,000 vials in the first week of June.Efforts are on to get another 5,000 vials by June 10.We are also making efforts to get another 1,000-2,000 vials every couple of days, over and above the allocation,'' Health Department sources said.

Another 2,000 vials of Posaconazole injections would be coming daily from June 7 from one company while another would deliver 1,000 more.

The third company has scheduled to supply 25,000 vials between June 8 and 20, the sources added.

''As we expect a surge in Black Fungus cases by the second week of June, we will be requiring 79,254 Amphotericin-B and 26,418 Posaconazole injections.'' ''But, going by the delivery schedules, we may face a severee shortage of Amphotericin-B injections though Posaconazole could more or less match the requirement,'' the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)