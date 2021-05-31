Left Menu

France reports 2,945 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French health authorities reported 2,945 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Monday, down by 48 from a day earlier, continuing a virtually uninterrupted fall from a 2021 high of more than 6,000 mid-April.

The total number of people in hospital also dropped by a further 179 to 16,596 as the gradual unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no sign of increasing the pressure on hospitals and the vaccination campaign sped up.

The health ministry also reported 126 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, after three days with a hospital COVID-19 death tally below 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

