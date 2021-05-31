Battle against COVID: J'khand extends services of retiring govt doctors by up to 10 months

Facing shortage of medicos to fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the state, Jharkhand on Monday granted one time extension of services of retiring government doctors by up to 10 months, a state government official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave the nod to the proposal of the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare in this regard.

Jharkhand is facing paucity of doctors and has only 1,597 doctors in the non-teaching cadre out of a sanctioned strength of 2,316 doctors.

While only 285 doctors are avaialble in the teaching category against a sanctioned strength of 591, a state government spokesperson said.

As per the decision, the chief minister has approved the proposal to extend the services of the state cadre health services doctors retiring between May 2021 and September 2021 to March 2022, the official said.

Of the total strength of the state health services doctors, 44 under the non-teaching category and 15 under teaching category are due to retire in the next one year.

Likewise services of those retiring between October 2021 and March 2021, have been extended by six months from the date of retirement, the spokesperson added.

The decision has been taken to fight the pandemic.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,36,943 on Monday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,977.

The state now has 9,906 active cases, while 3,22,060 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,724 in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Soren had earlier ordered a death audit in five districts reporting a high number of fatalities.

The death rate in the state has spiked from 0.9 per cent to 1.46 per cent since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic.

In view of the spurt in fresh cases, the Jharkhand government has extended the state-wide lockdown till June 3 and put several restrictions in place.

