X-ray on wheels in Cuttack for COVID home isolation patients

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Cuttack district administration on Monday launched an 'X-ray on Wheels' facility to provide radiography services to patients at Covid Care Centres and to those who are in home isolation.

''This is an initiative to provide services by portable X-ray machines for early detection of lungs infection so as to shift patients to hospitals before the infection gets severe'', said district collector B S Chaini after launching the facility.

The 'X-ray on wheels' facility has the capacity to take X-ray pictures of at least 1,000 patients daily, said Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner Ananya Das, who was also present at the launch programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

