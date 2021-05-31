Left Menu

Making tobacco free society continues to remain important personal mission: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Pleased to award drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:44 IST
Making tobacco free society continues to remain important personal mission: Vardhan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.

Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

''Pleased to award @drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control. His leadership was instrumental in the 2019 national legislation to ban e-cigarettes & heated tobacco products. Thank you, Minister! https://bit.ly/3fG1Vbj #WorldNoTobaccoDay,'' Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Union Minsiter Vardhan said on Twitter,'' Thank you my dear friend @DrTedros for bestowing this honour upon me.'' ''#TobaccoFreeHomes & #TobaccoFree society continue to remain important personal missions in my life, both of which I have been working towards since the last three decades,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021