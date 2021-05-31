Making tobacco free society continues to remain important personal mission: Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Pleased to award drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.
Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
''Pleased to award @drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control. His leadership was instrumental in the 2019 national legislation to ban e-cigarettes & heated tobacco products. Thank you, Minister! https://bit.ly/3fG1Vbj #WorldNoTobaccoDay,'' Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Union Minsiter Vardhan said on Twitter,'' Thank you my dear friend @DrTedros for bestowing this honour upon me.'' ''#TobaccoFreeHomes & #TobaccoFree society continue to remain important personal missions in my life, both of which I have been working towards since the last three decades,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan release first batch of DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG
Dr Harsh Vardhan chairs 26th High-level Group of Ministers meeting on COVID-19
First batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG released by Rajnath Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19: Smaller states showing upward trend, need to be cautious, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
Preparedness costs only fraction of impact of a pandemic, but returns exponential: Harsh Vardhan