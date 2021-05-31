Making tobacco free society continues to remain important personal mission: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.

Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Advertisement

''Pleased to award @drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control. His leadership was instrumental in the 2019 national legislation to ban e-cigarettes & heated tobacco products. Thank you, Minister! https://bit.ly/3fG1Vbj #WorldNoTobaccoDay,'' Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Union Minsiter Vardhan said on Twitter,'' Thank you my dear friend @DrTedros for bestowing this honour upon me.'' ''#TobaccoFreeHomes & #TobaccoFree society continue to remain important personal missions in my life, both of which I have been working towards since the last three decades,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)