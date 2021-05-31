151 more die due to Covid in UP; 1,497 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,497 in Uttar Pradesh with 151 more fatalities, while the number of cases reached 16,91,488 on Monday after the detection of 1,497 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

Of the new fatalities, 48 were reported from Kushinagar and 16 from Gorakhpur, the UP government said in the statement issued here on Monday.

Advertisement

Meerut accounted for 105 of the fresh COVID-19 cases registered in the state, while 84 new infections were reported from Lucknow.

In the past 24 hours, 5,491 patients in the state recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery count to 16,33,947, according to the statement. During the same period, over 3.12 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, while so far 4.94 crore samples have been tested In the state, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 37,044 in the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)