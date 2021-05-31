PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.50 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 9.50 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60,046 57526 753 1767 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,426,240 1390963 24,237 11,040 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 756635 729752 8303 18580 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 190,330 173560 3,127 13621 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 290465 251463 3907 35095 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18497 16754 188 1555 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 567607 516624 14550 36,433 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 939958 888919 8385 42654 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 329494 288928 6452 28371 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1691488 1633947 20497 37044 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1693085 1528360 10930 153795 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2604431 2261590 29090 313730 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,526,579 2310385 8,815 206,982 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 8077 6216 33 1802 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 104,453 91770 1,536 11147 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2096516 1770503 24232 301781 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 578351 540986 3281 34084 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 969300 917023 13016 39261 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9117 8941 4 172 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 155,666 140254 2,649 12763 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 809,169 766991 9,833 32,345 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 780030 748573 8067 23390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5746892 5395370 95344 253367 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6984 6683 114 187 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 26950 23052 115 3783 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 403623 344083 3245 54948 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 706,761 685362 5,163 16,235 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 336240 320336 4958 10946 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 50,751 41153 807 8791 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 35598 28107 578 6913 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 12087 9144 40 2903 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21680 15738 363 4934 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 764997 680932 2754 81,258 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 15317 10829 253 4021 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 51130 43995 510 6556 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1376377 1273788 15541 87048 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 28160921 25918600 331670 1899302 ------------------------------------------------------------------- INCREASED BY 150697 243406 2682 -125607 ------------------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,80,47,434 and the death toll at 3,29,100. The ministry said there are 20,26,092 active cases, while 2,56,92,342 people have so far recovered from the infection.

