Covid: 82 more deaths, 1,246 new cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 82 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the toll to 8,303, while 1,246 fresh infections pushed the infection count to 7,56,635, according to a bulletin.

The health department's daily bulletin said 10 of the new fatalities were from Hisar, nine from Gurugram and seven from Bhiwani district.

Advertisement

Hisar reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, Sirsa 118 while 112 fresh infections were registered in Gurugram.

The active case count stands at 18,580, while the number of recoveries has reached 7,29,752 in the state.

Haryana has a Covid recovery rate of 96.45 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.39 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)