Left Menu

RSP run vaccination centres administer over 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The rest about 57,000 persons belong to various sections of people living in the Steel City.A special vaccination centre was opened in Sector-14, on May 24, for the employees of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant their family members, contract labourers, as well as other residents of the steel township belonging to the age group 18- 44.The centre witnessed enthusiastic response from the residents of steel township.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:06 IST
RSP run vaccination centres administer over 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Country:
  • India

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has opened vaccination centres at different strategic location in the steel city with the support of district administration to ensure vaccination for all, an official said.

Till May 31, more than 75,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the vaccination centres run by RSP. Out of this 6,516 are employees and 9,542 their dependants. The rest about 57,000 persons belong to various sections of people living in the Steel City.

A special vaccination centre was opened in Sector-14, on May 24, for the employees of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant their family members, contract labourers, as well as other residents of the steel township belonging to the age group 18- 44.

The centre witnessed enthusiastic response from the residents of steel township. Elaborate arrangements were also made on 30th May for the vaccination of differently-abled persons, an official said.

In all 4,738 shots of vaccines were administered at the centre which comprised 497 employees, 873 their dependants. The rest 3,368 were contract labourers and other residents of the Steel township.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021