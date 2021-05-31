Steel minister dedicates COVID centre at SAIL Durgapur steel plant to nation

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday dedicated to the nation a 200-bed Covid care centre at SAIL's Durgapur Steel Plant in West Bengal.

The centre is equipped with the facility of gaseous oxygen which will be directly being drawn from the plant through a dedicated pipeline ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply for the patients, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

Besides, a double-storied building has also been modified to be used as a COVID hospital, with all necessary installations and medical equipment, it said.

The facility has a 200-bed COVID care facility at Durgapur steel plant. The centre is located besides the national highway and has an added advantage point for the COVID patients of the region to access the hospital, the statement said.

In his address, Pradhan said ''SAIL's both steel plants in West Bengal at Durgapur and Burnpur have been standing strong to provide every possible help to the state in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. SAIL has strengthened (West) Bengal's resolve to fight the pandemic. Recently, a 200-bedded COVID care facility at Burnpur was dedicated to the service of the nation.'' The Centre will continue to give a boost to COVID-related medical infrastructure in the region and provide help to the patients of the region.

The steel and petroleum sectors, he said, have stood by the nation during the pandemic. They have played a stellar role in meeting the requirement of liquid medical oxygen in the country. The liquid medical requirement (LMO) requirement in the country was just 1,300 tonnes two months back but the second wave led to the surge in its demand which went beyond 10,000 tonnes per day in the first week of May. ''Most of the requirement was met by the steel plants. By redirecting the production capacity of liquid nitrogen and argon and reducing their own oxygen requirement, our steel companies have looked beyond business and stood by the nation in these unprecedented times,'' Pradhan said.

