COVID-19: Nashik sees 396 cases, restrictions eased from Jun 1

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,85,850 after 396 cases were detected on Monday, while the day also saw 58 deaths and 890 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 4,724 and the recovery count is 3,71,545, while its positivity rate is 8.5 per cent, he added.

With 11,246 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 16,43,042, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an ordered issued in the evening, the district administration eased several coronavirus-induced restrictions between June 1 and June 15, with officials claiming the outbreak was easing with less than 40 per cent of oxygenated beds being occupied currently.

Standalone shops, barring those in malls etc, can remain open between 7am and 2pm, while vegetables and fruits can be sold along roads between 7am and noon after complying with all COVID-19 norms, officials said.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 pm and 5 to 7 pm, while all shops and business establishments, except those dealing in essentials like medicine, milk etc, will have to remain shut on Saturday and Sunday.

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and industrial establishments will remain open with COVID-19 norms being mandatory, while government offices will work with 25 per cent staff attendance, and the rest from home.

All banks, post offices will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm for regular work from Monday to Friday, while schools, colleges, public places like gymnasiums, theatres, swimming pools etc will remain closed.

The order also stated that people would not be allowed to move from one place to another from 3pm to 6am without valid reasons.

