Delhi left with 3,190 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

Delhi is left with 3,190 COVID vaccine doses in its balance stock out of which 1,120 doses are of Covaxin and 2,070 of Covishield reserved for the age group 18-44 years, informed the Delhi government. As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people above 45 years of age, frontline workers, and healthcare workers alike, a total of 4,80,050 doses including 64,070 Covaxin doses and 4,15,980 Covishield doses are left in stock.

According to Delhi's COVID vaccination bulletin, the COVID vaccine stock will last for another four days for Covaxin and 20 for Covishield from vaccines reserved for 45 and above. Delhi has received a total of 15,15,690 doses of Covaxin and 34,86,420 doses of Covishield for people aged 45 years and above while 1,50,000 doses of Covaxine and 6,67,690 doses of Covisheild were received for people between the age 18-44 years.

However, Delhi will receive around 1,90,000 doses of vaccine supply on Tuesday, which includes 25,000 doses of Covaxin and 83,970 doses of Covishield. Currently, vaccination for 45 years and above is available at 717 sites of 495 centres while vaccination centres for 18 and above are closed.

Underlining that the Delhi government does not have vaccines to inoculate the 18-44 age group, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said, "Vaccination of youth at government centers in Delhi has been closed for more than a week. Only at private centers, the vaccine is being given to the youth at an expensive price. Delhi will get the next supply for the youth on June 10 and even then only 5 lakh doses will be available for the whole month, whereas we need 50 lakh doses for the youth only." (ANI)

