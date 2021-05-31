Left Menu

Financial planning crucial for Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Most African countries have financial plans in place to vaccinate the first 3% of their populations, but early evidence shows that many plans do not include the larger, more geographically spread follow-on phases. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:30 IST
Financial planning crucial for Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
COVAX, the World Bank and other partners can provide millions of more dollars to African countries, but governments must have robust costing plans in place to access the funds. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOGhana)

Financial planning is crucial for Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Millions of vaccine deliveries are planned for later this year and African countries must urgently plan ahead to quickly roll them out and avoid unplanned costs. The World Bank estimates that each month of delay in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines could cost Africa US$ 14 billion in lost GDP.

Most African countries have financial plans in place to vaccinate the first 3% of their populations, but early evidence shows that many plans do not include the larger, more geographically spread follow-on phases.

For every dollar spent on buying vaccines, around 60% is needed for supporting operations like hiring vaccinators, cold chain storage and logistics and transportation, yet many financial plans overlook these crucial costs.

COVAX, the World Bank and other partners can provide millions of more dollars to African countries, but governments must have robust costing plans in place to access the funds.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction and Deployment Costing Tool (CVIC), is key to helping countries determine their funding needs and can help unlock more funds for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccine delivery cost estimation tool provides the first step to a well-structured budget. It aims to help governments and partners estimate the incremental introductory and deployment cost of procuring and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

With an easy to use a checklist, the tool focuses on the target populations to cover, while factoring in existing health financing and planning and coordination structures, international and domestic logistics, service delivery and demand generation and communications with the population. It also helps governments map resources from both domestic and international sources.

The tool offers a quick yet comprehensive estimate of incremental costs, so no hidden expenses are found. It also aligns with the guidance of National Deployment and Vaccination Plans for COVID-19 vaccines. With a completed CVIC tool, African countries can request more resources through the WHO COVID-19 Partners Platform.

The tool is available in English, French, Portuguese and other official UN languages. Technical support is available from the WHO COVID-19 Vaccine Costing Team at CVICosting@who.int.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021