Over 21.58 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

It said that 12,23,596 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 13,402 their second dose of Covid vaccine on Monday.

Cumulatively, 2,02,10,889 people across the country have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 21,58,18,547, according to the 7 pm provisional report for today, the ministry said.

The total of 21,58,18,547 includes 98,83,778 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 67,87,633 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,56,67,311 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose and 85,21,965 FLWs who have taken their second dose.

The ministry said 2,02,10,889 people in the 18-44 years age group have received their first dose and 23,491 their second dose. Besides them, 6,64,02,012 and 1,07,15,693 beneficiaries in the 45-60 years age group have taken their first dose and second dose, respectively, while 5,88,31,736 and 1,87,74,039 beneficiaries above the age of 60 years have received their first dose and second dose, respectively.

The ministry said that as on day-136 of the vaccination drive, a total 25,52,501 vaccine doses were given. It said 22,75,324 beneficiaries got their first dose and 2,77,177 their second dose, according to the provisional report till 7 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

