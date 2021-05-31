Left Menu

Turkey partly re-opens restaurants in latest COVID-19 easing

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:04 IST
Representative image
  • Turkey

Turkey further eased measures meant to curb coronavirus infections on Monday including partially lifting a weekend lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests.

President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday. Under the new rules, nationwide daily curfews are delayed by an hour to 10 p.m.

