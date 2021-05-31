Left Menu

French COVID-19 hospital numbers and new cases drop further

The total number of people in hospital also dropped by a further 179 to 16,596. The health ministry reported 126 new coronavirus deaths, compared to 62 last Monday and a seven-day moving average of 124.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:16 IST
French COVID-19 hospital numbers and new cases drop further
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
French COVID-19 hospital numbers and new cases continued falling on Monday as the gradual unwinding of France's third nationwide lockdown showed no sign of increasing the pressure on hospitals and the vaccination campaign sped up.

France registered just 1,211 new confirmed coronavirus cases, down from 2,229 last Monday, taking the total to over 5.66 million. Monday's new case count was the lowest since Aug. 17, which was also on a Monday. On Mondays, the case count usually drops sharply because of weekend reporting lags. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases fell by 145 to 8,776, from a 2021 high of over 42,000 in mid-April.

The French health ministry also reported 2,945 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Monday, down by 48 from a day earlier, continuing a virtually uninterrupted fall from a 2021 high of more than 6,000 in mid-April. The total number of people in hospital also dropped by a further 179 to 16,596.

The health ministry reported 126 new coronavirus deaths, compared to 62 last Monday and a seven-day moving average of 124. The total death toll now stands at 109,528.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

