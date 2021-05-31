Rajasthan govt hikes resident doctors' stipend

The Rajasthan government on Monday increased the stipend of resident doctors in the state amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hike is set to come into effect from Tuesday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the stipend of senior resident doctors has been increased from Rs 61,000 to Rs 70,150.

The stipend was increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,200 for the resident of MD/MS first year doctors, from Rs 51,000 to Rs 58,650 for the second year and from Rs 53,000 to Rs 60,950 per month for the resident doctors of third year.

Similarly, the honorarium of the residents of DM and MCH degree has also been increased.

