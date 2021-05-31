Left Menu

Rajasthan govt hikes resident doctors' stipend

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:31 IST
Rajasthan govt hikes resident doctors' stipend
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Monday increased the stipend of resident doctors in the state amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hike is set to come into effect from Tuesday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the stipend of senior resident doctors has been increased from Rs 61,000 to Rs 70,150.

The stipend was increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,200 for the resident of MD/MS first year doctors, from Rs 51,000 to Rs 58,650 for the second year and from Rs 53,000 to Rs 60,950 per month for the resident doctors of third year.

Similarly, the honorarium of the residents of DM and MCH degree has also been increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021