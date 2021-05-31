Left Menu

Time to implement lessons learnt during lockdowns in J&K: senior GMC doctor

Time to implement lessons learnt during lockdowns in J&K: senior GMC doctor
The Registrar Medicine of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Somnath Verma has requested the public to not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour during the 'Unlock' period of markets and other economic activities.

Markets across Jammu region came to life on Monday as authorities imposed new guidelines after a month long 'Corona curfew', allowing shopkeepers to open on alternate days.

However, the transporters who were allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength preferred to stay off the roads as they are demanding a hike in passenger fares to facilitate smooth operations.

With the grim COVID pandemic situation appearing to be on the ebb in the last two weeks in the Union Territory, the administration on Sunday began the process of easing out the lockdown, limiting the 'corona curfew' to nights and weekends only.

''It is natural that more people would come out in public in the upcoming days, and it calls for strict observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour in individual level,'' said the Registrar.

Dr Verma said, ''It is time we implemented the lessons learnt during the two major lockdowns implemented over the past one year. If only we continue observing COVID-appropriate behaviour, then only we can expect to take up the challenge and stop the supposed third wave of the pandemic.'' ''The second wave has taught us that each subsequent wave is more infectious and transmissible than its predecessor. We are yet to vaccinate a number of people and till the time the target is achieved, we must observe COVID-appropriate behaviour,'' he continued.

Suggesting that a lot needs to be done with respect to COVID mitigation measures, Dr Verma said, ''So far, the COVID positivity rate is nearly about 10 per cent nationwide. Unless the rate is reduced further to 5 per cent, there is no reason to become carefree.'' Dr Verma also requested eligible members of the public to get vaccinated according to available time slots. He said, ''As we vaccinate more and more members of the public, we can expect the herd immunity to rise.'' Sharing his personal experience as a frontline worker in the fight against COVID-19, Dr Verma pointed out: ''Most of our frontline colleagues got infected with the virus at some point over the past year. It is only due to the vaccine that we were able to prevent fatalities and effortlessly recover from the infection.'' PTI AB HDA

