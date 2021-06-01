Delhi: North corporation gears up amid anticipation of third wave of Covid

Amid anticipation of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has begun work on augmenting medical infrastructure at its various health facilities, the civic body said on Monday. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said a separate 100-bed corona facility, especially for children is underway at the Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital. Anticipating the ''third wave of COVID-19'', the NDMC has planned for 150 ventilators for its hospitals, the civic body said in a statement.

Prakash said the NDMC has received 100 ventilators from the Red Cross Society, while 30 ventilators will be received from the PM Cares Fund, and six ventilators have been given by Sewa Bharti to the corporation.

He said a facility of 10 ventilator-equipped beds is already available at the Hindu Rao Hospital and 10 ventilator beds facility at the Mrs Girdhar Lal Hospital. Prakash said all these life-saving devices and facilities will be distributed among the Hindu Rao Hospital, RBIPMT Hospital, Balak Ram Hospital and Mrs Girdhar Lal Hospital. He said the Union government, various religious and social organisations and NGOs are helping the civic body. The mayor said the process of developing a separate 100-bed corona facility, especially for children is underway at the Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital, in view of which 10 ventilators for children have also been made available there. Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Over 14 lakh cases and more than 24,000 deaths have been reported in the national capital till date due to Covid, as per official data.

