Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought free Covid jabs for the 18-44 age group, saying the state was unable to incur nearly Rs 1,100 crore on it due to stressed resources.Soren said the state was battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with its limited resources.The financial burden on the state for vaccination of the age cohort of 18-44 years is likely to be more than Rs 1,100 crore considering 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Soren said the state was battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with its limited resources.

''The financial burden on the state for vaccination of the age cohort of 18-44 years is likely to be more than Rs 1,100 crore considering 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries. With vaccine being available for age cohort of 12-18 years and below, the mentioned financial burden will further increase by around Rs 1,000 crore. It will be extremely difficult to spare as much resources from the resource pool of the state which is already stressed during Covid times,'' the letter mentioned.

He said the abysmal supply of vaccine as compared to the state's requirement is the foremost impediment to the ongoing vaccination drive.

