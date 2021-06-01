Individuals, society have responsibility towards children orphaned by Covid: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday said every individual and the society have a responsibility towards the children who became orphan during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a COVID-19 care centre in Vatsalya village in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.

''The service to dalit, the exploited, orphan, physically challenged and medically ill, in fact, is service to God,'' the minister said at the virtual inauguration event.

The Covid care centre in Vatsalya village is a step in that direction, Gadkari said.

Addressing the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the country could overcome the challenge of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to joint efforts of the central and state governments under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said he was hopeful that under the direction of Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, the hospital would set an example in the treatment of COVID-19 and other patients.

The hospital was inaugurated by Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan.

